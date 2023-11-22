Train company LNER have issued advice on alternative routes following an incident on the tracks between Newcastle and Edinburgh Waverly.

The company says the disruption will affect all services on LNER routes and that people travelling from York who have tickets with the company have been told their tickets are now valid on TransPennine Express and Northern trains.

Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between #Dunbar and #Reston all lines between these stations are blocked.



Train services through these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes.



Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between #Dunbar and #Reston all lines between these stations are blocked.

The precise nature of the incident is not known at this time.

Routes from London to York will now be operating from London Euston, York travellers are advised to travel via Manchester Piccadilly for this route and journeys north, as it may be faster.

Updates are expected to follow, travellers are told to plan their journeys with LNER through the journey planner here.