A MOPED was deliberately set on fire in a North Yorkshire woodland, last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue responded to a call at 1.16am in a woodland near The Oval, Harrogate.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews attended a fire involving a moped ignited deliberately in woodland."
The moped was subsequently destroyed by the fire, however crews managed to extinguish the blaze.
