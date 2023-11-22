EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a two car crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 5.18pm yesterday (November 21) after reports of a crash in Irton, Scarborough.
A service spokesman said: “Scarborough and Filey crew attended a two vehicle road traffic collision and one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles.
”Crews carried out extrication and the casualty was taken into the care of the paramedics.”
