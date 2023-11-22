City Cruises York, a sightseeing and dining cruising operator on the River Ouse, is launching a Boat Bar this weekend (November 25) at Lendal Bridge Landing, from 12pm to 8pm until December 23.

Those expecting ‘Booze on the Ouse’ should note that the boat is stationary, and it has been designed to offer a cosy and festive atmosphere, with the usual range of drinks available – including hot beverages and non-alcoholic options.

The operators said the boat – named River Palace – will be decorated for the festive season and offers ‘a warm and picturesque option for visitors wanting to escape the cold or the busy market'.

Chris Pegg from City Cruises said: “Our Boat Bar can offer a unique experience with drinks on the River Ouse, which is promised to be an experience to remember.

“We know consumers are always on the lookout for unique venues and Christmas experiences and we’re confident that it will provide just that to visitors.”

City Cruises has been in business since 1985 (Image: City Cruises York)

The Boat Bar is primarily for walk-on customers but operators have said that, with a pre-agreed time slot lasting 90 minutes, the whole boat can be booked out for groups, or for pre-drinks for before a Christmas corporate party.

In addition to the Boat Bar offer, a spokesperson for the company said: “We also offer private charter cruises all year round, but with the festive season around the corner, hiring out a City Cruises boat provides a special and fully customisable night from the choice of music, décor and catering options."

For more information or to book the Boat Bar, visit www.cityexperiences.com