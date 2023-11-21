As The Press reported at the time, the crash happened outside the multi-storey car park at York Hospital shortly after 3.45pm yesterday (November 20), and involved a red Citroen C1 and a bicycle.

North Yorkshire Police has said this afternoon, that the cyclist, a local man in his forties, was taken into the hospital for treatment for back injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

Read next:

The driver of the Citroen, a 17-year-old local woman, was uninjured.

Access to the multi-storey car park was closed for a period of time to allow emergency services to attend, and officers to examine the scene safely.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We appreciate the significant delays this may have caused and thank the public for their understanding and patience.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or dashcam footage of the car or cyclist prior to the collision.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact PC Jack Dodsworth of the Road Policing Group by email, Jack.Dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jack Dodsworth."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230220926.