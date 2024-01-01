After a "brilliant" 2023 event, organisers said they are delighted to announce that Ultimate Supercar Show is back for 2024.

Visitors can get ready for the return of the action-packed car show as over 80 sports and supercars take to the runway at Elvington Airfield on Sunday August 18, 2024 to showcase their top speeds.

An event spokesperson said: "Thank you so much to the 3000+ people who supported the event this year, we’re already excited to deliver a bigger and better event in 2024.

"The mixture of high-speed runway action alongside over 150 static cars on display means there really is something for everyone – 227mph was the fastest speed this year, let’s see who can beat that next time.

"We’re delighted to have been given the opportunity to put on such a unique show.

The show will return to Elvington Airfield in 2024 (Image: Supplied)

"Our event is one of the few places in the UK that the public can see performance cars reaching speeds above 200mph - and the combination of live runway action alongside static displays means there really is something for everyone.”

With two miles of runway available and speeds in excess of 200mph from some of the world’s most sought-after supercars, this event offers a place watch supercars hit their top speeds.

On top of the runway action there will be a range of special cars on show, including a new ‘ultimate’ display area, over 150 performance cars on display, a supercar paddock, food and drink from a range of vendors and traders offering a selection of automotive products, clothing and memorabilia.

For those who want to catch every second of the action, the event will be broadcasted on large screens throughout the venue.

"This family-friendly event promises to be an exciting day for everyone. Early bird tickets are available now until January 1 – grab yours now to ensure you don’t miss out on an unforgettable day of automotive entertainment," the spokesperson added.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Ultimate Supercar website.