I soon heard about aircraft building in York and was later informed about Airspeed, and how it started building aeroplanes in York in the 1930s.

As a former De Havilland employee I had always known of Airspeed being at Christchurch as a division of De Havilland.

I set about researching about Nevil Norway - who wrote under the name Nevil Shute. He worked on the Airship R100 at Howden. When that finished he came to York and, with others, started Airspeed.

The BAe archives in Farnborough had some information about the early days of Airspeed in York and I supplied photographs of the old bus garage where the manufacture took place. I have put my research into powerpoint form which I still have.

Harry Punter, Corncroft, Strensall

Not all charities are out to dupe us!

I write in reply to Ann Cruickshank, who argued in your pages that people paying money to most charities these days are being duped, and that much of the money donated goes on staff and administration costs (Letters, November 21).

May I put an opposing appeal?

I raise funds for Yorkshire’s deaf children and NEVER ask for money: I ask for auctionable items which are sold FREE. It`s hard. But when you know that the cheque will go to the needs of children it is worth the effort.

I have been told most sincerely that not one penny goes anywhere else.So perhaps I may get a little more help in future - I certainly hope so.

Sadly, however, Ann is so right about many big charities.

Eunice Birch, Sutton on Forest