TV fugitive hunter Paul Cashmore said he loved working on the new series of Celebrity Hunted, streaming now on Channel 4.

Paul Cashmore filming Hunted (Image: Samuel Whitton Photography)

"I've not long since finished filming, and I loved it," said Paul.

"People say - 'all you do is pout a lot and jump over fences', and there is a lot of that, but it's a great show to do.

"We started back in 2015 on the main show and this is our sixth celebrity series.

"Working with Nik and Eva Speakman from This Morning was one of the most exciting captures I have ever done - it was so intense.

"And there's another incredible episode with actor Nikesh Patel and his girlfriend Nicola Thorp.

"We filmed all over the country, and I was in Yorkshire filming. You will see York twice."

Actor Nikesh Patel

As The Press reported at the time, Paul started running fitness classes for adults in York back in November having originally returned to his old school, Archbishop Holgate's CE in Badger Hill to teach boxing classes to children.

Paul is running boxing classes at Archbishop Holgate's CE School in York (Image: Supplied)

Paul, 48, who left Archbishop Holgate's in 1991 and used to be a house captain, is still running the boxing club for children and ran the hour-long classes for adults in the school gym.

Paul on location with Hunted (Image: Supplied)

The one time MET police officer said he worked as a bodyguard after leaving the force, and originally met with the production company which makes Hunted to audition as a fugitive, but when they realised Paul's background, they offered him the role of a hunter.

Hunted on Channel 4 challenges members of the public and celebrities to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a crack team of professional chasers from the police, intelligence services and Army attempt to hunt them down. The show has been running since 2015.

Since splitting from his partner, S Club 7 singer Tina Barrett, with whom he has a son, Roman, Paul has moved back to Yorkshire and currently lives in Pocklington.

To find out more about Paul's classes and future events go to paulcashmore.com/