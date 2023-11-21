Curious that it’s taken until now for Sir Patrick Vallance to finally admit that, at the Covid inquiry.

It begs the question why that simple understanding was lost on him, and the other so-called experts, when they were leading politicians by the nose to impose a totalitarian state?

If they didn’t agree with policy then why didn’t they do what government officials usually do - refuse to go along with it, undermine it and leak all the dirt to the Guardian?

For those thinking ‘lessons will be learned’ from this enquiry, forget it.

The phrase ‘follow the science’ will be back in government circles next week being used to justify the latest round of warfare against the motorist in the name of global warming.

Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York