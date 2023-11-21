York carriageworks died - don’t let Derby’s go too Due to the cancellation of HS2, Alstom Derby Carriageworks have no further orders coming in and are in the process of shedding hundreds of jobs and suppliers’ jobs.

Julian Sturdy and his Tory counterparts should urge Transport Secretary Mark Harper to give Derby the Elizabeth Line order immediately.

Or are they just going to stand by and watch a rail company founded in the 1840s close for good - exactly like York Carriageworks in 1995?

Spanish firm CAF has been given orders to deliver new tri-mode trains for LNER (The Press November 15). Now let’s see if any Tories have the backbone to do something for Derby.

William Moore, Lochrin Place, York

 

 