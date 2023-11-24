SMALL businesses and independent artists are gathering this weekend to share their work with York.
The York Makers Winter Fair is taking place this Saturday, November 25, between 10am and 4pm at Clements Hall in Nunthorpe Road.
Running since 2014, York Makers is a non-profit organisation hoping to shine a light on the talent of people in the city.
Member of the organising committee, Lucy Monkman, said: "The whole idea is to support local small businesses.
"It's just a lovely, lovely venue and the staff are always incredibly supportive of the event."
The event promises a variety of items on sale, with handmade ceramics, glassware, prints, artwork, candles and jewellery to name a few.
Clements Hall has a café for visitors, as well as free parking at Knavesmire school on the other side of the road.
Entry to the event is free and the venue is also dog friendly.
