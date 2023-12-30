Oliver Dale, who lives in Huntington, hit the headlines after discovering a seven-inch long chip while making tea for his family during the first Covid-19 lockdown back in March 2020.

The story, which originated with The Press, was picked up by national news outlets - and even appeared on the Have I Got News For You TV show.

Oliver said that he has received a lot of lovely messages from people explaining to him that his big chip has helped them smile and cheered them up after struggling during certain times in the pandemic.

Since then, after becoming the city's 'Big Chip Man', Oliver has used his fame for good, helping to raise thousands of pounds to support York Hospital. So far, he has raised over £3,000 for the York Teaching Hospitals Charity - which a spokesperson said is "brilliant".

He said his proudest achievement so far was setting up a rota where many doctors, nurses or staff at the hospital could use the parking spot at his home.

Oliver has used his title as 'Big Chip Man' to raise thousands for charity (Image: Supplied)

Oliver said: "This was greeted with positivity and my way of saying thank you through the pandemic. My children were born there and I lost family there too so it holds a place in my heart."

Oliver added: "Indeed this whole Big Chip Man thing isn’t taken seriously and I’m using the brand to think outside of the box. I’ve received negative comments but all I’m doing is raising thousands for charity and gaining nothing in return. Every penny I’ve made has been donated.

"The funniest thing is getting recognised. Last year in Spain a family from Sheffield asked me if I was the Big Chip Man. It also happens around where I live."

Looking to the future, Oliver said he wants to continue to support York Hospital. But, on a more personal note, he said he'd love to work with the Community Stadium in the city to create a specially named 'Big Chip Man' stand and hand out free chips at half-time.

He is also planning another fundraiser for 2024, the details of which are set to be revealed at a later date.

Oliver said: "It's going to be huge, but I'll need support from everyone.

"The idea arose when I was travelling to London. Not only do I want to fundraise in York, my idea is to take the Big Chip name to London, where I have great connections."