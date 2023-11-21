AN empty shop on a popular street in York city centre is set to get a new lease of life in the New Year.
Criminally Good Books is set to open at 14, Colliergate in York in 2024.
The specialist bookshop will favour crime fiction and true crime and work is currently ongoing to transform the empty shop both inside and out.
It will replace the Village Gallery which, as The Press reported at the time, closed earlier this year after five years in the street.
Following its last exhibition, the 'The Curtain Descends,' owners Simon and Helen Main, said in a notice to customers that they have closed 'due to retirement, relocation and end of lease'.
During its time in Colliergate, the gallery staged 40 exhibitions showcasing more than 100 Yorkshire artists over the years.
The shop sold a selection of antique, less-old and new art, craft, ceramics, glass, jewellery, sculpture and silver.
They were also Lalique specialists, offering a bespoke jewellery service, and additionally have rolling exhibitions of work by mainly local artists.
Before setting up the store in York, the couple ran a similar business which was just based online.
They say they are not disappearing altogether, still operating via their website village-on-the-web.com and also having several cabinets at the Antique Centre in Stonegate.
