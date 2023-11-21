EMERGENCY crews have been called to a crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.18pm last night (November 20) after reports of a crash in Broughton Road, Malton.

A service spokesman said: “Malton crews responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision.

“The man driving was not trapped and was out of the vehicle on arrival of crews.

“Crews assisted police in making the scene safe.”