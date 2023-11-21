ALL three emergency services have been called to a fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 1.46am this morning (November 21) to Lowther Street in The Grove in York after reports of a fire.
A service spokesman said: “York and Acomb crews attended a domestic property after reports of a smell of smoke in the building.
“A fire in the flat was out on arrival of crews. The woman occupant of the flat was left in the care of police and ambulance crews.”
