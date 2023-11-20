A CHILD was rescued after becoming trapped on the balcony of a third floor property in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received a call to an address in Heworth Green, York, at 10.03am today (November 20).
The fire brigade said the child had gone out onto the balcony but had become trapped when the door closed behind them and locked.
A fire crew forced the door open to free the child.
