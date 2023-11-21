Jaipur Spice, in Haxby Road, Clifton has been given the title of Best Asian Restaurant in North Yorkshire at the Asian Curry Awards 2023.

The awards ceremony for the finalists took place in Park Lane on the evening of Sunday, November 19.

Interviewed after receiving the award, owner Majed Ahmed said: “It means a lot to us.

“It means we’re doing the right thing, we’re on the right track, we’re making people happy, we’re good with the quality we produce.”

Head chef Nanu Miah said: “Eighteen months ago we had a plan to improve the business and the goal was to make sure all the elements were consistently good, and this award goes to show that what we’re doing is working.

“We couldn’t have achieved what we have without our loyal customer base.

“We’re a very, very big Indian restaurant, the biggest in York, and it’s very hard to fill as many as 230 seats.

“To do that we have to work extra hard, but I think the whole team is very delighted that their hard work over the last 18 months has paid off.

“We’re looking forward to going into the new year with this new accolade.”

The owner Majed Ahmed and the team were present in Park Lane London to collect last night's award. (Image: Jaipur Spice)

This latest award – in what organisers dubbed the ‘Curry Oscars’ - adds to Jaipur Spice's previous triumphs, having clinched the Best Restaurant in Yorkshire and Humber at the Bangladeshi Catering Association Awards in 2012 and 2014.

READ NEXT:

Other establishments in their category this year included Dalvee Restaurant in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire and Maya Bar and Restaurant in Atherstone, Coventry.

The finalists for the 2023 event included restaurants based in all corners of the UK.

Jaipur Spice (Image: Jaipur Spice)

Everest Gurkha in Fossgate was highly commended in the Nepalese Restaurant of the Year category.

Experts from the Asian Catering Foundation chose the winners, after all the finalists had been whittled down from a contingent of more than 200 restaurants voted for by their diners.

Jaipur Spice was established in 1998 and among its most popular dishes are the Rajasthani Gosht, Highway Chicken, and Chicken Chilli Massala.