North Yorkshire Police have been on the scene at York Hospital and cordoned off an area between the multi-storey car park and the short stay parking area.

Several police vehicles were on site and drivers were advised to avoid the area while the incident was resolved.

North Yorkshire Police has now said that it was a crash between a car and a bike.

Collision near York Hospital 🚧



We are attending a collision just off Wigginton Road, involving a car and a bicycle.



Please avoid the area if possible, as there will be significant traffic disruption.



Thank you for your patience while emergency services work at the scene. pic.twitter.com/aTeEkKblaK — North Yorkshire Police - York (@NYP_York) November 20, 2023

A spokesman for York Hospital has said: "Police attended a road traffic collision on our York Hospital site this afternoon.

"The incident caused significant congestion, and access to the multi-storey car park was temporarily unavailable.

"The incident is now over and the site has reopened."

North Yorkshire Police are on the scene at York Hospital and have cordoned off an area between the multi storey car park and the short stay parking area (Image: Supplied)