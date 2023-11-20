A MAN has been warned he could be jailed for not providing police with phone PIN numbers.
Joseph Gilchrist, 20, was appearing before York Crown Court.
He pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an official order requiring him to provide the PIN numbers for two mobile phones during a police investigation.
Gilchrist, of Malmesbury Park Place, Bournemouth, was released on bail while probation officers prepare a report on him. He will return to court in December.
