Having taken over a decade from initial planning to completion, the village already offers 24 bungalows – many already individually owned by the residents themselves - with access to on-site domiciliary care, should they need it.



With the opening of the care home, the final piece of the jigsaw will drop into place, allowing those bungalow residents whose care needs have increased over time, and which are no longer able to be met through domiciliary care, to make the short journey into the care home, yet remain ‘at home’ on site, with their loved ones only moments away. Due to the care village being an entire community, and not just a care home, the majority of staff they will interact with will be familiar to them, also.

Chairman, Chris Mitchell, sums this up by saying: “The care home provides care for those whose needs have surpassed the practical considerations and restraints of care within their own home. However, both facilities, when fused together into one holistic care environment, surely provide the best of both worlds, offering a facility that we believe is unrivalled in the UK."

Yet Lavender Fields has much more to offer than all of this. The home’s central “Hub” boasts shops and amenities, such as a pub, bistro, village store with post office facilities (for all those little bits and ‘essentials’), a hairdressers, nail salon, and even a small but impressively equipped gym and wellness centre. These all service and overlook a large, indoor meeting space, as well as a multifunction cinema room / meeting and conference room. Residents of the bungalows and the care home, as well as their family and friends, can use this space to entertain and socialise, or even just sit with a coffee and read a newspaper!





If all that is not enough, Lavender Fields even has two minibuses to take residents on pre-planned trips, local healthcare or other appointments, and will even offer staff use of a green travel plan, where those who cannot drive can be brought to and from work - provided they live within a certain catchment area. It really IS a family theme! Bungalow residents have already enjoyed trips to Castle Howard, shopping jaunts to local retail parks, and even to the corporate hospitality box at the Leeds First Direct Arena! More trips are planned every month.

Chris Mitchell, says: “A decade ago, it was dream of mine to open a retirement community that provides an experience no other care home can offer. Moving home is traumatic at any age, but even more so as we get older. Therefore, Lavender Fields was created to offer that peace of mind, knowing that in the vast majority of cases, we will be able to offer them tender loving care, safe in the knowledge that whatever adverse health life throws at them, this will always be their home.”

Artist impression of Provence House Care Home (Image: ​Lavender fields)

The Lavender Fields slogan has always been “Making New Memories”, and there’s a reason for that. Joining this fantastic community will provide you with an exciting new chapter in your life...all you need to do is grasp it with both hands. Everyone who moves into Provence House will truly feel part of an established family, one that is focussed on helping you make new memories to cherish, underpinned by loving care when you need it, and encouraging independence when you crave it.

For more information on Provence House please visit: www.lavenderfieldscarevillage.co.uk, or call Leanne Hatch (Care Manager) or Leigh Lockwood (Community Manager) on 01759 380534.

Tel: 01759 380534

Email: info@lavendergroup.co.uk

Lavender Fields

Feoffee Common Lane

Barmby Moor

York

YO42 4AF