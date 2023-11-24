Knaresborough's new leisure and wellness centre is set to open its doors on December 11.

The state-of-the-art facility includes a six-lane 25-metre pool, a leisure pool with flume and a 60-station fitness suite.

There is also a sauna and steam rooms, a café and an outdoor children’s play area.

It has been developed next to the old Knaresborough Pool, which was built in 1990 and last refurbished 20 years ago.

READ NEXT:

Executive member for culture and leisure, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “I am delighted that we have an opening date for this exciting new leisure provision for Knaresborough – it’s a perfect Christmas gift for the town.

“The local community had long outgrown the old pool – there was a call for fitness provision as well as spaces for classes and post workout relaxation spaces."

The project is part of a wider £47.9 million investment in leisure, including the recent refurbishment of Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre and the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in Ripon.