A NEW leisure centre is coming to a town in North Yorkshire following a £17.5 million investment.
Knaresborough's new leisure and wellness centre is set to open its doors on December 11.
The state-of-the-art facility includes a six-lane 25-metre pool, a leisure pool with flume and a 60-station fitness suite.
There is also a sauna and steam rooms, a café and an outdoor children’s play area.
It has been developed next to the old Knaresborough Pool, which was built in 1990 and last refurbished 20 years ago.
Executive member for culture and leisure, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “I am delighted that we have an opening date for this exciting new leisure provision for Knaresborough – it’s a perfect Christmas gift for the town.
“The local community had long outgrown the old pool – there was a call for fitness provision as well as spaces for classes and post workout relaxation spaces."
The project is part of a wider £47.9 million investment in leisure, including the recent refurbishment of Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre and the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in Ripon.
