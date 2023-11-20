As The Press reported, City of York Council has announced the first phase of its plans and called on residents to have their say on how accessibility in the city centre can be improved.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, the council’s executive member for transport and economy, apologised for the impact the blue badge ban has had on residents as he doubled down on the Labour administration's pledge to reverse the ban.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, the council’s executive member for transport and economy (Image: Supplied)

“I want to apologise to blue badge holders for the decision to close the city centre and the harmful impact this had had on you,” he said.

“By not only reversing the ban as promised, but by listening to and learning from all those affected, we can and will do better to improve access now and in the future. We have made the decision to open the city and reverse the ban; now we need to learn how to improve access beyond the measures being introduced on January 4.

“York is a city that is welcoming and vibrant, where it is right that everyone can enjoy all the city has to offer. Shaping the city centre so that it is accessible will help ensure the city is, and remains, welcoming for everyone. Your voice counts: please join us at the workshops or add your views to the consultation.”

Cllr Katie Lomas, the council’s executive member for finance, performance, major projects and equalities, gave thanks to the 3,030 participants of phase one of the consultation and urged people to take part in its next phase.

Cllr Katie Lomas, the council’s executive member for finance, performance, major projects and equalities (Image: Supplied)

“Shaping the city centre so it is accessible for everyone is a key priority for us,” she said.

“By listening to and learning from the disabled community, including about how to improve blue badge access to the city, we will understand how to make sure the city is welcoming for everyone.

“We want to build a better understanding of how to make the city centre more accessible, in the short and longer-term and hear your views on all possible options.”

Professor Paul Gready, co-director of the Centre for Applied Human Rights at the University of York, welcomed the council’s decision to reverse the blue badge ban but noted that it is no easy task.

“We welcome the decision to reverse the ban on Blue Badge holders’ access to the city centre,” he said.

“There remain significant challenges in making our city centre accessible to all, but we are committed to supporting a process to try and bring this goal about.”

Delay in reopening streets is 'disappointing' says campaigner

Flick Williams, a visually impaired wheelchair user and retired access consultant who is a part of the 'Reverse the Ban' movement, welcomed the council’s first steps to reverse the ban but said it was “disappointing” that some streets will not be reopened until Easter.

Flick Williams, a visually impaired wheelchair user and retired access consultant who is a part of the 'Reverse the Ban' movement (Image: Supplied)

“Readmittance to blue badge holders from January 4, is to be welcomed, but it is disappointing that access to the northern end of the foot streets area will not happen before Easter and the completion of bollards in Blake Street,” she told The Press.

“This means that a considerable part of the city will continue to remain inaccessible for many blue badge holders preventing access to facilities such as City Screen, Betty’s and other shops and services located in that part of the city.

“Blue badge access is only one part of accessibility and I urge all disabled people to participate in the transport consultation to have their say on bus gates, bus stop bypasses and provision of residents designated disabled parking bays.”

To get involved with the consultation visit: www.york.gov.uk/BlueBadgeAccess

The consultation runs from today (Monday, November 20) until Sunday, February 4.

To get involved in the wider consultation on the Local Transport Pan Strategy which has a theme on accessibility, visit www.ourbigconversation.york.gov.uk.