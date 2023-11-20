Council bosses have outlined the first phase of their plans to reverse the ‘blue badge ban’ in York.
And they are calling on residents to have their say on how accessibility in the city centre can be improved.
As The Press reported last month (October), City of York Council’s ruling Executive voted to overturn the ban.
The council has now revealed more details about how blue badge access will be restored in the city centre.
A spokesperson for the authority said from Thursday, January 4, some foot streets will reopen to drivers with blue badges between the hours of 10.30am to 5pm, when the streets are usually closed to vehicles.
Access will continue to be granted for all drivers outside these hours.
From January 4 access will be opened via staffed sliding anti-terrorism bollards at the junction of Goodramgate and Deangate, along Church Street (in both directions) and out via CCTV-controlled sliding bollards at Colliergate, the spokesperson said.
Further access will be granted to blue badge holders when more bollards are installed by Easter 2024.
At this time, access will be via staffed, sliding bollards in Blake Street, through St Helen’s Square and out through CCTV-controlled sliding bollards in Lendal.
York residents urged to have their say
Before access is restored in January council bosses are inviting York residents to help shape the plans.
A series of events will take place from December to February along with online consultations and workshops. The workshops will be run by independent access specialists in collaboration with the Centre for Applied Human Rights and the council’s access officer.
The events are for disabled residents and visitors, carers and city centre businesses.
They will be invited to:
-
Complete the survey online at www.york.gov.uk/BlueBadgeAccess or pick up a paper copy from West Offices’ Customer Service Centre or Explore Libraries. Completed surveys can be returned to West Offices, Customer Service Centre, Station Rise, York YO1 6GA, or scanned and emailed to OurBigConversation@york.gov.uk . Consultation forms should be returned by Sunday, February 4.
- Join accessible workshops in December to identify immediate short-term improvements and in February to explore longer-term options to make the city centre more accessible. The first two of ten workshops will be held at the Friends Meeting House, Friargate, York YO1 9RL on Friday, December 15, 10am-12pm and on Saturday, December 16, 2-4pm. These dates replace those publicised in York Disability Week and the other eight dates will be publicised early in the new year.
- Explore policies to make the city centre more accessible, identifying points where access is difficult on maps of the city centre. These will be displayed at the workshops in December and in February.
- After January 4, blue badge holders will be given access to the city centre via Goodramgate by staff. They will offer a postcard inviting blue badge holders to share their thoughts about how to improve getting into and getting out of the city centre based on their lived experience.
- Later in November, the Local Transport Consultation will launch inviting all residents, visitors and commuters who travel in York to consider all aspects of transport and travel, including accessibility, of the whole of the city (not just the city centre).
