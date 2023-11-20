And they are calling on residents to have their say on how accessibility in the city centre can be improved.

As The Press reported last month (October), City of York Council’s ruling Executive voted to overturn the ban.

The council has now revealed more details about how blue badge access will be restored in the city centre.

A spokesperson for the authority said from Thursday, January 4, some foot streets will reopen to drivers with blue badges between the hours of 10.30am to 5pm, when the streets are usually closed to vehicles.

Access will continue to be granted for all drivers outside these hours.

From January 4 access will be opened via staffed sliding anti-terrorism bollards at the junction of Goodramgate and Deangate, along Church Street (in both directions) and out via CCTV-controlled sliding bollards at Colliergate, the spokesperson said.

Further access will be granted to blue badge holders when more bollards are installed by Easter 2024.

At this time, access will be via staffed, sliding bollards in Blake Street, through St Helen’s Square and out through CCTV-controlled sliding bollards in Lendal.

York residents urged to have their say

Before access is restored in January council bosses are inviting York residents to help shape the plans.

A series of events will take place from December to February along with online consultations and workshops. The workshops will be run by independent access specialists in collaboration with the Centre for Applied Human Rights and the council’s access officer.

The events are for disabled residents and visitors, carers and city centre businesses.

They will be invited to: