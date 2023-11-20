A MAN has been identified after a York shopworker was attacked in Dodsworth Avenue in York.
The Press reported last week that a member of staff at a shop in Dodsworth Avenue in Heworth was attacked at and a theft occurred about 4pm on Thursday, October 5.
A police spokesman said officers have now identified a man following an appeal tot he public for help.
He said: "Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal or contacted police with information."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article