A MAN has been identified after a York shopworker was attacked in Dodsworth Avenue in York.

The Press reported last week that a member of staff at a shop in Dodsworth Avenue in Heworth was attacked at and a theft occurred about 4pm on Thursday, October 5.

A police spokesman said officers have now identified a man following an appeal tot he public for help.

He said: "Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal or contacted police with information."