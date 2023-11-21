The Handley Page Victor arrived at the Yorkshire Air Museum 30 years ago on November 25, 1993.

Originally designed to be an RAF nuclear bomber, the plane was later repurposed as an airborne refuelling station.

READ NEXT:

Victors were made in the 1950s and had vital roles in the first Gulf War, as well as the Falklands War.

On Saturday, November 25, the museum in Elvington will be displaying memorabilia of the Victor alongside an engine run.

The museum will remain open as normal, with no extra charge to watch the engine run.