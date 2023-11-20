Police are appealing for information after "significant damage" was caused to a vehicle on a road between Terrington and Sheriff Hutton.

They say the incident happened at about 11.50pm on Friday, November 17, when a motorist was overtaken by a grey or silver estate car.

A spokesperson for the police said: "The driver of the overtaking car then stopped and got out, and swung a metal bat or pipe at the the windscreen of the victim's vehicle causing significant damage.

"The suspect is described as white, in his mid 20s, with short brown hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Please quote reference number 12230219291 when passing information.