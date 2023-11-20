The Environment Agency has warned that flooding is expected at properties near the River Ouse from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

This morning riverside areas – including parts of Dame Judi Dench Walk – were under water.

Flooding in Dame Judi Dench Walk this morning (Mon, Nov 20) (Image: Dylan Connell)

The flood warning includes King’s Staith, Queen’s Staith, South Esplanade, Friars Terrace, Tower Place and St George's Field car parks.

Rowntree Park is closed due to flooding, but the park’s York Explore café is open with access from Richardson Street.

The Environment Agency says the Foss Barrier is in operation and it will continue to monitor the river levels.

The Ouse’s level at the Viking Recorder was 3.09m shortly before 11am – 1.9m is the top of the river’s normal range.

Further rainfall is expected today, but the Environment Agency says the Ouse has now peaked and will start to fall from around 12pm, returning to the top of its normal range by 3pm tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Please monitor local water levels and put your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.”