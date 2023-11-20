Taking place on Friday November 10, the Selby College graduates were joined at Selby Abbey by their family and friends, as well as their tutors and support staff of the University Centre at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, as they celebrated their achievements.

The ceremony commenced with a procession of academic staff and special guests including the chairman of North Yorkshire Council, Councillor David Ireton, who was joined by his consort, Mrs Sandra Ireton and vice chairman of East Riding Council, Councillor Linda Bayram, who was also joined by her consort, Mr Charlie Bayram.

The special ceremony was held at Selby Abbey (Image: Supplied)

Representatives from the University Centre’s Awarding Bodies were also present at the ceremony including Dr Lynn Senior, consortium director at Huddersfield University and Rebecca Huxley-Binns, pro-vice-chancellor at the University of Hull.

Acknowledging the graduates for their outstanding achievements, principal and chief executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Sam Wright, started the ceremony by congratulating the graduates.

Sam said: “Graduation is always a momentous occasion as it marks the culmination of our graduates academic and personal achievements.

Almost 90 graduates were celebrated on the day (Image: Supplied)

"Some of our graduates have completed their degree-level studies during a global pandemic and whilst raising families or working full-time, which makes it even more special being able to celebrate their success alongside their loved ones and tutors in the magnificent setting of Selby Abbey.

"They have already laid the foundations of what I’m sure will be success futures and I wish them all the best on the next stage of their journey.”

This was followed by guest speaker Faye Banks, global director of electrical transmission and distribution at Turner & Townsend, who encouraged the graduates to always believe in and challenge themselves as they embark on their next steps.

Graduates were presented with their certificates (Image: Supplied)

Faye has won a number of national accolades including UK Young Woman Engineer of the Year and is in the UK Top 50 female engineers, Open University Alumni of the Year and has received the National Higher Education Gold Award.

Graduates were then invited up to the stage by Jason Pepper, group executive director of finance and resources, to be presented with their certificates by Heart of Yorkshire Education Group Chair of Governors, Andrew McConnell OBE.

The graduates were awarded with a range of higher education honours, including foundation degrees, full degrees, higher national certificates and diplomas, top-up degrees and teacher training qualifications.

Craig and Katie Thompson graduating with their three children (Image: Supplied)

Husband and wife Craig and Katie Thompson were amongst those who graduated in the presence of their three children, with Craig completing a Higher National Diploma in Business and Katie a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE), at the University Centre.