William’s Den, in North Cave, near York, in East Yorkshire is owned and run by Tor and Christian Carver.

Tickets are now available for the William’s Christmas Experience, including gingerbread decorating, Christmas bauble workshops, marshmallow toasting and lots more and taking place every Saturday and Sunday next month from December 2- 24.

It will feature a brand-new Christmas Show starring Father Christmas, which has been created by the Den’s new creative director, Carla Starkey, and featuring performances from three local actors alongside Father Christmas himself.

Santa and his elves will be putting in an appearance (Image: Supplied)

Tor said: “Christmas is all about spending time with loved ones and making precious memories together as a family.

"We’ve put our heart and soul into planning another special Christmas here, creating experiences to remember and making sure there’s so much to do that you can be here all day.

"We can’t wait for Father Christmas to arrive and to welcome more families this December.”

They've been busy in Santa's workshop (Image: Supplied)

For the first time, William’s Den will also host a SEND (Special Education Needs & Disability) relaxed performance of its Christmas Show on Saturday, December 2 at 2.30pm. It will be the same as other performances but with lower sensory intensity for visitors who would benefit from a more informal environment and are free to move around during the show. The relaxed performance also includes a British Sign Language Interpreter.

As well as the six show performances each day, helped by Mother Christmas and the elves, every child who visits can pick an early Christmas present from the Toy Shop to take home. And, back by popular demand, families can join Bauble our French Baker to decorate a festive gingerbread, toast marshmallows around the firepit, tackle the reindeer quiz trail and enjoy unlimited play inside and outside at William’s Den.

There'll be gingerbread making workshops (Image: Supplied)

For those looking to put the cherry on top of the cake of their festive day out, you can upgrade your visit to craft a Christmas bauble and capture a festive family photo in the Den’s new giant snow globe.

There's something for all the family (Image: Supplied)

Tickets for William’s Christmas Experience have been frozen at 2022’s prices, £29.95 for children and £19.95 for adults.

They are available to book now on the William’s Den website williamsden.co.uk/christmas-experience

William’s Den won Remarkable Visitor Attraction of the Year this month at the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards, an accolade they have received for the second year running.

Events start next month (Image: Supplied)