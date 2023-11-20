East Riding of Yorkshire Council is once again providing free parking for Christmas. As part of its support for town centre businesses, the council has offered free parking in the run-up to Christmas for the past 15 year.

Every weekend in December, parking will be free at the council's on-street and off-street parking locations across the East Riding.

The first day of free parking also coincides with Small Business Saturday, a national campaign that encourages people to shop locally and support small businesses in their communities.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Christmas is an important time for our high streets and free weekend parking is a great way to encourage people to come into our town centres and support our local businesses.

"Christmas can also be an expensive time for many people and I hope this will also go a little way towards helping our residents with the cost of living."

Pay and display machines will be clearly marked to let people know there is no charge.

While parking charges are suspended, motorists are advised that normal parking rules still apply, such as those around disabled parking bays, maximum stays and controlled parking zones.