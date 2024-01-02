So, it is perhaps not surprising that the judges of this year’s York Press Business Awards have commented on the high number of entries received in the New Business category.

The judges have also praised the quality of the entries in this category as being ‘better than ever’ –making all of us at Lupton Fawcett extremely proud to sponsor the New Business of the Year Award.

We offer our warmest congratulations to the finalists: Cosgriff and Sons Sourdough Bakery, The Homestead Kitchen and Little Years Nurseries.

With around 20 per cent of new businesses failing within their first year, each of them has already achieved something special, by turning their business idea into a real entity that has created valuable jobs, contributes to the local economy and meets customer needs.

At Lupton Fawcett we understand the challenges faced by new and growing businesses.

In addition to advising owners of established businesses on a wide range of legal matters, through our ‘Start-up Scale-up’ programme we provide legal support to new and early-stage businesses on subjects from attracting investment and funding to protecting intellectual property (IP), negotiating key contracts and dealing with shareholders, consultants and employees.

Our expertise in this field is reflected by our inclusion in the latest editions of the Legal 500 UK and the Chambers UK Legal Guide for areas including corporate and commercial law and employment law.

We look forward to continuing to support our clients throughout the region as they take their businesses forward as we offer all the finalists and award winners here tonight our very best wishes for their future success.