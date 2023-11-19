Family and friends attended the cathedral to remember their sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, grandchildren, grandparents, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, partners, and friends.

Special readings and hymns took place during the service.

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Bisset delivered a reading on behalf of North Yorkshire Police.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The service was also a reminder of the scale of road traffic deaths and injuries, demonstrating the risk to all road users.

“Police officers and other emergency services are often the first at the scene of a serious collision. Officers and emergency workers see first-hand the devastating impact these incidents have on communities.

“North Yorkshire Police will continue to strive to keep our roads safe and prevent further families suffering the same heartache of those who attended today.”

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Bisset was joined by Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mathew Walker and Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire Zoe Metcalfe.