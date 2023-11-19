A patient was treated by air ambulance paramedics at the scene after a car and a moped were involved in a collision in Selby.
He was then taken to hospital by normal ambulance.
The air ambulance touched down in a field next to Bondgate at about 3pm yesterday.
An eyewitness who gave his name as Nick and who took this photo told The Press: “Helimed 98 landed on the adjacent field to Bondgate at approximately 15:00 on Saturday.
“This was due to an RTA between a car and moped. The road was closed for over an hour.
“The medics on Helimed 98 treated the young lad until the ambulance turned up at 15:35. The injured party was taken away in the ambulance and Helimed 98 took of at around 15:48.”
