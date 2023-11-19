The thieves also tried to break into a third property but failed.

Police say both stolen cars have since been recovered, in Leeds.

Bu they are determined to track down the criminals who took them.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation into these offences is ongoing but we are determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We would like to speak with anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam footage which has captured anything out of the ordinary, particularly in the Pasture Way area.

“If you have information which may assist this investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police quoting reference NYP-19112023-0144.”

The spokesperson also repeated warnings to property owners to be on the alert as the dark nights draw in.

“Please take this as a reminder to ensure your property, including vehicles, are secured overnight, with keys also put in a safe place away from windows and doors or anywhere else they could be seen or accessed from outside,” they said.