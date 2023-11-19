Samiyaa Ahmed, 21, from York, who has taught English to refugees and volunteered in refugee camps in Calais, Greece, and France, won the Not-for-Profit sector award at the Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards (YAYAs) at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford on Friday night.

Mohammad Malik, 24, who is studying for a Ph.D in politics at the University of York and who has helped Afghan refugees settle in York, won the Achievement in Education award.

And another University of York student, Tanisha Jain, 20 – the first Asian woman to be Sport Union President at the University of York - won the Achievement in Sport award.

The awards, founded by Bradford charity the QED Foundation in 2020 and sponsored by York St John University amongst others, celebrate young people aged 16 to 30 of South Asian heritage who were born in or live and work in Yorkshire, and who have overcome deprivation and disadvantage or broken through barriers to become successful role models.

More than 30 nominees were in contention for the ten award categories on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the awards said Samiyaa had volunteered in refugee hubs in York and Newcastle, taught English to refugees at Newcastle University, and volunteered in refugee camps in Calais, Greece, and France.

“She has completed an internship with an MP, aspiring to work in the Human Rights’ sector,” the spokesperson added.

Mohammad had started life on a council estate in Manchester.

“He …pulled out of university due to caring commitments, but returned to do a postgrad,” the spokesperson said.

“He has organised trips to refugee camps, as well as helping Afghan refugees to integrate in York.

“Malik provides mentorship for students who want to enter higher education.”

Tanisha, meanwhile, is the first Asian woman to be Sport Union President at the University of York.

“(She) has increased diversity for the BAME and LGBTQ communities at the university,” the spokesperson said. “She’s also treasurer for the Last Taboo, which helps victims of sexual violence.”

The overall title of Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever went to 29-year-old Mariam Habib.

Mariam, who lives in Leeds, is studying for a BSc (Honours) Health and Social Care degree at the University of Huddersfield.

Mariam Habib collecting her award from Professor Karen Bryan at the Yorkshire Asian Young Achievers Awards 2023 (Image: Guzelian Photography)

She is studying whilst taking care of her son, who has multiple health conditions and is highly dependent on her. She also faced an abusive marriage while pregnant with her second child. Taking a year out to raise her two children, she returned to her studies a year later.

QED chief executive Dr Mohammad Ali said: “The YAYAs are more than just an awards scheme, they’re a campaign to inspire more young people to be successful.

“Many of this year’s YAYA winners have succeeded, despite having to cope with major challenges in life. All of the young people nominated are an inspiration to others, and are making vital contributions to society at large.”

For more information visit yayas.uk/