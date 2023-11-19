The man is described as being in a critical condition in hospital following the incident, at 1.50am this morning on the A1174 York Road near Beverley Racecourse.

The car involved in the collision, a white Nissan Juke, was travelling east, towards Beverley.

Police are keen to hear from anybody who may have seen the pedestrian, who was wearing a black suit and white shirt as he walked between the racecourse and Beverley town centre.

“We would also appeal for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, that has dashcam footage or who witnessed the collision, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 45 of 19 November,” a spokesperson for Humberside Police said.