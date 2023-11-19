Kasey, 16, was last seen at 2am in the early hours of Saturday morning outside the Co-op store on Tang Hall Lane.

She was in the company of a teenage boy who was wearing a black and grey hooded puffa-style jacket.

Kasey is white, about 5ft 4ins tall, with slim build, blue eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white hooded top, black leggings and red trainers with white soles. She may also have a white blanket with her.

Police believe she may have travelled to Leeds or Liverpool by train and officers are working with police in those areas to locate her.

In a message to Kasey, a North Yorkshire police spokesperson said: “Kasey, if you are reading this, please get in touch with either police or a family member or friend, we need to confirm you are safe and well.”

They have also appealed for the teenaged boy she was last seen with to contact them.

Police have issued two images of Kasey. “The reason is she has recently changed her hair colour to brown, which the image with the filter shows,” the spokesperson said.

“However, the other image gives a clearer picture of her face.”

If you have information about Kasey’s whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 – or 999 with an immediate sighting.