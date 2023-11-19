POLICE confirm that a 16-year-ol York girl who went missing from her home has been found.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said: “Earlier today we appealed for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from York.
“We can now confirm she has been found.
“Thank you to everyone who helped with our appeal.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article