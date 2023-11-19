Following speculation that the former UK Independence Party (Ukip) leader was going to be introduced to jungle life on I’m A Celeb, ITV announced he was in fact one of the celebrities included in the lineup.

Farage is set to be stranded in the middle of the Australian Outback as the new series starts tonight (November 19).

Nigel Farage won’t be available for some Bushtucker Trials

Farage spoke to The Sun ahead of his stint on the show, telling the newspaper there are some trials he won’t be allowed to take part in due to past injuries.

He said: “Well, anything involving weightlifting, I'd be out because I've obviously had some quite serious physical injuries and neck reconstructions and goodness knows what else."

He added: “So they are fully aware that I'm a little bit damaged when it comes to bodily structure. But having said that, I can still do most things.”

Farage said he’ll try his best when it comes to taking on the tasks in the jungle.

The first episode will see some of the celebrities take on the skyscraper challenge, however, Farage will instead be stranded with two other celebrities in the middle of the Australian Outback desert.

While he was campaigning for the General Election, Farage was involved in a plane crash in 2010, the newspaper reports.

Although he managed to get out of the plane, years later he had to have major surgery on his back and neck which he injured in the crash.

He has also previously beaten cancer and survived being run over by a car.

Despite Farage not being able to take part in all Bushtucker Trials, he believes he’ll still be faced with some of them.

He said: “Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials!”

How to watch I'm A Celebrity 2023

I’m A Celebrity will return on Sunday, November 19 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX as the battle for the next king or queen of the jungle begins.

It will follow The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity Special which will also air on ITV1 and ITVX at 7.30pm.