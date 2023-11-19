Kevin Raitt, 50, from the Forfar, was last seen at 6.50am on Friday in Helen Street, Forfar.

He is believed to be driving a white BMW X1 with registration plate KR14 TTT.

He is thought to have driven south towards the Scottish Borders – and North Yorkshire Police say he may have travelled on to the York area.

“We are working with our colleagues at Police Scotland as Kevin may have travelled to the York area,” a force spokesperson said.

Kevin is described as 5ft 8, stocky, with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a bright blue jacket, blue jeans and carrying a small rucksack.

Sergeant Iain Lesslie of Forfar Police Office said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We believe Kevin may have travelled south and east and would appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen his white BMW X1 to please come forward.

“We would also urge Kevin to please get in touch with someone to confirm he is safe.”

The North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “If you believe you have seen him, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP-18112023-0456.”