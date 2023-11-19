Members of Mothers’ Rebellion for Climate Justice will be sitting in an outward-facing circle to represent the idea that they ‘will not look away’ from the environmental threat to the future of children.

The action will be part a wave of similar protests by Mothers’ Rebellion groups across the country and around the world today and tomorrow, ahead of World Children’s Day tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Mothers’ Rebellion stressed all the actions would be totally non-violent.

She said: “Catastrophes such as flooding, heat, drought and storms, ecocide and violent conflicts are a reality to many young children growing up today.

“Poverty, economic and social inequalities, food insecurity and forced displacement aggravate the risk that children will experience violence, abuse and exploitation.”

Nina, a mum-of-two from York who is part of the movement, added: "I joined Mothers Rebellion because I really like what they stand for - centring women and children in the climate movement - given how women are disproportionately adversely impacted by the climate crisis.

“And because the emphasis is on peaceful, inclusive protest it enables many to take that first important step into climate action. It gives us hope”.