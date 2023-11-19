Water levels at the Viking Recorder were back up to 3 metres this morning, after falling to 2.9 metres late last night. That is still considerably down on the 4.14 metres recorded in the early hours of Thursday, however.

With further rain forecast, the Environment Agency says it expects water levels to remain at about 3 metres or so at the Viking recorder for the ‘next few days’.

Flood warnings remain in place on King's Staith and for riverside areas from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge, including Tower Place, St George's Field and Rowntree Park.

An Environment Agency spokesperson repeated warnings not to try walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

They said: “Water levels in York at the Viking recorder …started rising again overnight and are now around 3m.

“We expect levels to stay around this level over the next few days due to further forecast rain. The Foss Barrier is in operation.”

The Met Office weather report for York is for rain this afternoon, getting heavy at times. Tomorrow’s weather is expected to be dry, though overcast in the afternoon.