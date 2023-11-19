RESCUE crews were called out in the middle of last night following reports that a woman was in the icy, swollen waters of the River Ouse at King's Staith.
Firefighters from central York and Acomb arrived on the scene at 3.20 am to find that the woman was already out of the water.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews attended reports of a female in the water near Ouse Bridge in York.
"The female was out of the water on arrival of the Fire Service with no action being taken by crews."
