POLICE are appealing for information about a rash of break-ins and attempted burglaries in York’s Westfield area overnight last night.
They have urged homeowners in the area to be on the alert – and if they witness a crime in progress to call police on 999 at once.
Break-ins and attempted burglaries in Westfield reported overnight – several involving a man in a black North Face jacket - included:
- Green Lane, Westfield, 2.40am last night: a man wearing a hooded black puffer jacket and carrying a rucksack was seen trying the handles of both a house and a car. He was unable to break in, and nothing was stolen. Anyone with information or CCTV footage that might help is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 12230219512
- Ashford Place, Westfield, overnight last night: a shed was broken into and a Sirrus SPT 14X cycle in charcoal grey with ergonomic handlebars and horn grips was stolen. If you have information, call 101 quoting reference 12230219447
- Middleton Road, Westfield, 00.50 this morning: a man described as wearing a black North Face jacket, hooded top and baseball cap broke into a car and stole a set of headphones. He also entered an out building. He is described as wearing a black North Face jacket, hooded top with hood up and a baseball cap. If you have information call 101 quoting reference 12230219420
- Hobstone Court, Westfield, 00.16 this morning: a man wearing a black North Face jacket and blue jeans and carrying a rucksack was seen trying the handle of a car and door. He did not manage to break in or take anything. If you have information call 101 quoting reference 12230219417
- Kingsway West, Westfield, 3.30am last night: a hooded man was seen shining a torch around properties and trying door handles. He also got into a building. It is not known if he stole anything. Call 101 quoting reference 12230219359 if you have information.
- Kingsway West, Westfield, 2.45am last night: a bearded man wearing a black North Face jacket, light grey zip-up top, gloves and beanie hat was seen trying the door handle of a property on Kingsway West. He did not manage to break in, and nothing was stolen. Call 101 quoting reference 12230219354 if you have information.
