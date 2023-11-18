A horsebox carrying three horses caught fire on a busy trunk road north of York.
Firefighters were called to the northbound A1 between Baldersby and Leeming at just after 4pm today.
“On arrival crews located a horsebox carrying three horses on the hard shoulder of the carriageway that had suffered a fire under the vehicle,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire fire and rescue said.
“The owner of the vehicle had used buckets of water prior to the fire service’s arrival and crews used one hose reel jet to dampen down and cool the vehicle.
"(Fire) crews liaised with Highways Agency officers and stood by whilst they awaited the arrival of a second vehicle for the horses to be transferred into."
