The Ship Inn at Acaster Malbis has re-opened, after being forced to close for a day last week because of rising flood waters.

Pub supervisor Lewis Lumb said the pub had had to close for the day on Thursday as rising waters cut off all access.

Thankfully, the water never actually got inside the pub, he said – so once the flood waters receded a little, it was able to reopen on Friday in time for the weekend.

There is still only access through the side entrance, however, as water levels remain quite high.

This afternoon, Acaster Lane between Bishopthorpe and Acaster Malbis was still cut off by flood waters.

Flooded fields beside the River Ouse looking across to Naburn from Acaster Lane this afternoon (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Lewis said he was optimistic the pub would be able to remain open on Sunday, however.

He admitted it was the first time he had experienced the pub having to close because of flooding – but said it was not unexpected.

“We’ve been flooded in the past – but this was the first time since I came here!” he said.

He said that, because the water hadn’t got inside the pub, there had been no damage caused.