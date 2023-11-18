Riverside areas of the Ouse at King’s Staith, Queen’s Staith, South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place, the St Georges Field car park and Rowntree Park all remain affected by flooding.

Water levels at the Viking recorder at 3.25 pm today were at 2.9 metres. That’s down from a peak of 4.13 metres in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Tower Gardens from Skeldergate Bridge at lunchtime today (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Flood warnings for the River Ouse further downstream at Naburn Lock and Acaster Malbis have now been removed - although Acaster Lane leading from Bishopthorpe to Acaster Malbis was still closed by flood waters this afternoon.

With further rainfall forecast over the next few days, the Environment Agency is warning that water levels on the Ouse are expected to remain high for the rest of the day and into tomorrow, however.

The Foss Barrier remains in operation to prevent water from the Ouse backing up into the Foss.

Environment Agency map showing areas of York at risk of flooding today. The darker the shading, the higher the likelihood of flood (Image: Environment Agency)

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency repeated warnings not to try to walk, cycle or drive through floodwater.

The Met Office forecast suggests there will be no further rain in York today.

But there are likely to be some showers tomorrow afternoon. Monday looks overcast, but no rain is being forecast at the moment.