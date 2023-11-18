The reality series has been a staple on ITV for 21 years, with the first series airing all the way back in 2002.

The show sees big-name celebrities take on various challenges and tasks in the Australian Jungle in the hope of being crowned king/queen of the jungle, overseen by the show's hosts Ant and Dec.

I'm a Celebrity has seen some big names head Down Under to be a part of the show including the likes of Peter Andre, Katie Price, Joel Dommett, John Barrowman and Nick Knowles.

But none of them were able to claim the I'm a Celebrity title in their respective series.

There have been 23 winners of I'm a Celebrity, but who are they?

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here UK winners

There have been 22 seasons of I'm a Celebrity, plus an All-Stars series, held in South Africa, which aired earlier this year.

The previous winners of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here UK are:

Series 1 (2002) - Tony Blackburn (Radio presenter)

Series 2 (2003) - Phil Tufnell (former England cricketer)

Series 3 (2004) - Kerry Katona (singer)

Series 4 (2004) - Joe Pasquale (comedian)

Series 5 (2005) - Carol Thatcher (daughter of Margaret Thatcher and journalist)

Series 6 (2006) - Matt Willis (singer)

Series 7 (2007) - Christopher Biggins (actor)

Series 8 (2008) - Joe Swash (actor)

Series 9 (2009) - Gino D'Acampo (Chef and TV presenter)

Series 10 (2010) - Stacey Solomon (singer and TV personality)

Series 11 (2011) - Dougie Poynter (musician)

Series 12 (2012) - Charlie Brooks (EastEnders actress)

Series 13 (2013) - Kian Egan (singer)

Series 14 (2014) - Carl Fogarty (superbike racer)

Series 15 (2015) - Vicky Pattison (reality TV star - Geordie Shore)

Series 16 (2016) - Scarlett Moffatt (reality TV star - Gogglebox and TV presenter)

Series 17 (2017) - Georgia Toffolo (reality TV star - Made in Chelsea)

Series 18 (2018) - Harry Redknapp (football manager and personality)

Series 19 (2019) - Jacqueline Jossa (former EastEnders actress)

Series 20 (2020) - Giovanna Fletcher (author and presenter)

Series 21 (2021) - Danny Miller (Emmerdale actor)

Series 22 (2022) - Jill Scott (England footballer)

Series 23: South Africa (All Stars edition - 2023) - Myleene Klass (singer and presenter)

When does the new series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here start?





Fans of the show don’t have long to wait for the new series.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, November 19.

The first episode will start at 9pm.