One of the more prolific annual meteor showers, the Lenoids are known to be fast and bright meteors - promising an impressive display for stargazers.

Associated with Comet Tempel-Tuttle, they appear to stream from the head of the constellation Leo the Lion, hence the name.

A tiny path of debris is left by the comet as it follows its path around the Sun.

The debris enters the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 70 kilometres per second, before vaporising and causing the streaks of light we call meteors.

When is the best time to watch the Leonids?





The best time to see the Leonids above the UK this year was between midnight last night and before dawn this morning.

But if you miss the shower's peak last nighty - don't fret! Stargazers will still have a chance to glimpse the display since it continues for several days afterwards.

The shower will be most visible in central, southern and eastern parts of the UK, according to the Met Office, so long as there are breaks between showers.

You won't need any specialist equipment to see the display which will be visible to the naked eye.

However, stargazers might need a little patience and the darkest possible conditions – away from streetlights and other sources of light – to maximise their chances of spotting the spectacle.

The meteors are reported to be visible in all parts of the sky, so a wide open space where the night sky can be scanned will also help you.

Best time to watch the Leonids is November 18 before dawn. ( PA Graphics) (Image: PA Graphics)