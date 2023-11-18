POLICE are investigating what is thought to be a case of arson after a car caught fire in a layby near York.

Fire crews were called to the layby, on the A59 near Green Hammerton, at 1.26am this morning.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to douse the flames.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “The cause is believed deliberate and the area was left with police to investigate further.”