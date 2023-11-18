POLICE are investigating what is thought to be a case of arson after a car caught fire in a layby near York.
Fire crews were called to the layby, on the A59 near Green Hammerton, at 1.26am this morning.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to douse the flames.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “The cause is believed deliberate and the area was left with police to investigate further.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article